An effort to create an area around the Magnolia Square where alcohol may be consumed outdoors three nights a week comes before the Magnolia City Council again today.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
The public notice for the hearing says it will consider the petition filed June 20 for a referendum election on the ordinance passed by the council creating the “Downtown Magnolia Entertainment District.”
“All persons wishing to be heard on the question of whether the petition is signed by the requisite number of petitioners should be present,” the notice said.
During its meeting on July 24, Magnolia City Council members heard City Clerk Candy Meeler say that the petition submitted by Entertainment District opponents was not valid.
The July 24 meeting had been scheduled to include a hearing about the sufficiency of the signatures on the referendum petition. However, due to a publication error, the required public notice for the hearing was published in Camden, but not in Magnolia.
In the July meeting, City Clerk Candy Meeler said the original petition was filed in a timely manner. It contained 454 signatures of legal voters who live inside the city – 129 signatures more than the 325 legal signatures that were required. But it fell short in other requirements.
The Magnolia City Council approved in May the creation of an entertainment district on a 5-3 vote. The city ordinance would create a specified area around the Magnolia Square where the public could consume alcoholic beverages outdoors from 5-10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon-10 p.m. Saturdays.
City Attorney Jennifer Jameson said today that the City Council must decide whether to call a special election to put the ordinance to public vote. If the City Council finds that the petition meets the requirements, then it must pass a resolution or ordinance calling a special election. If the City Council finds that the petition does not meet the requirements, then it should not order a special election, Jameson said.
“Although the City Clerk determines whether to certify the referendum petition as sufficient and certification of sufficiency is technically required before the City Council can order a special election, based on Sec. 2-1 of the Magnolia Code, the
City Council has the final say on whether to call a special election.
“Of course, the scenario of the City Council calling a special election even though the City Clerk has not certified the petition as sufficient raises a question in my mind about the validity of such an election,” she said.
It is possible, but unlikely, that any facts coming to light during the public hearing could change the legal analysis and indicate that the referendum petition should be certified as sufficient, Jameson said.
“We won’t know until we hold the hearing and hear public comment,” Jameson said.