COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,593+6. Month ago: 2,411. Year ago: 186.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 96+5. Month ago: 19. Year ago: 28.

Total recovered – 2,438+1. Month ago: 2,335. Year ago: 152.

Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358+1

SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.

SAU current number in quarantine – 22

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.0, up from 30.8

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 602+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26-2

Total recovered – 565

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 971+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35-2

Total recovered – 910+6

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,699+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 115+1

Total recovered – 2,519+6

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.8, up from 40.6

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,351+16

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 121+13

Total recovered – 4,112+3

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.8, no change

