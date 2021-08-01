COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,593+6. Month ago: 2,411. Year ago: 186.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 96+5. Month ago: 19. Year ago: 28.
Total recovered – 2,438+1. Month ago: 2,335. Year ago: 152.
Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358+1
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 22
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.0, up from 30.8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 602+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26-2
Total recovered – 565
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 971+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35-2
Total recovered – 910+6
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,699+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 115+1
Total recovered – 2,519+6
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.8, up from 40.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,351+16
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 121+13
Total recovered – 4,112+3
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.8, no change