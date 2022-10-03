There was little change in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,290
Total Active Cases: 28, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,162
Total Deaths: 100
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442
Total Active Cases: 2, down one since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,409
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,573
Total Active Cases: 14, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,514
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,380
Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,230
Total Deaths: 117
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,704
Total Active Cases: 37, up one since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,474
Total Deaths: 191
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 952,004
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 112
Recovered cases: 934,947
Deaths: 12,181, no change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 200
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 41
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16