There was little change in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,290

Total Active Cases: 28, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,162

Total Deaths: 100

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442

Total Active Cases: 2, down one since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,409

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,573

Total Active Cases: 14, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,514

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,380

Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,230

Total Deaths: 117

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,704

Total Active Cases: 37, up one since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,474

Total Deaths: 191

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 952,004

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 112

Recovered cases: 934,947

Deaths: 12,181, no change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 200

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 41

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16

