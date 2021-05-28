News happens on holiday weekends.
During the Memorial Day holiday a year ago, the Magnolia area cleaned up after a thunderstorm. A vehicle hit a gas line on Dorothy Street in Magnolia. Two people died in a wreck on Interstate 30 near Fulton. Union County recorded its second COVID-19 death. The City of Taylor got a $1.6 million loan for wastewater improvements.
magnoliareporter.com covers news around the clock, seven days a week.
Visit our website on weekends wherever you are to keep up with the news from Magnolia and South Arkansas. If you are visiting far off friends and relatives with Magnolia connections, take a moment to let them know that magnoliareporter.com exists and that they can keep up with news from their hometown, no matter where they live.
We can provide this service only because of the support we receive from advertisers found on our website. Be sure to click their ads and demonstrate your support for them and the paywall-free news that they make possible at www.magnoliareporter.com .
See news happen during the weekend? Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com or call or text 870-904-3865.