The Southern Arkansas University rodeo team plans to bring junior high and high school teams to a November 13-14 event at Story Arena.
The team is requesting $3,200 from the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission for the rodeo. The commission meets at noon Monday at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
If approved, the money will be used to pay for an announcer, judges, time keepers and their hotel rooms.
The funding application by Rusty Hayes of the SAU rodeo team says that this will be the first time for Story Arena to host an Arkansas High School/Junior High Rodeo Association benefit rodeo. Proceeds will go to the association’s scholarship fund.
About 100 contestants and their families are expected for the rodeo.