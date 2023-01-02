Portions of the Magnolia area are under a flash flood warning.
The warned area includes western Columbia County and south-central Lafayette County.
At 7:55 p.m. Monday, law enforcement has reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Arkansas Highway 53 across Walker Creek in southeastern Lafayette County has been closed due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. As well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, will occur.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include. Magnolia, Springhill, Waldo, McNeil, Plain Dealing, Mooringsport, Taylor, Belcher, Gilliam, Bussey, Smithland, Bolinger, State Line, Alden Bridge, Cavett and Dixie.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 0.37 inches of rain on Monday, and 4.86 inches since Thursday.