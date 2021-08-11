A heat advisory remains in effect for the Four State region through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that heat index values up to 108 are expected.
High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Hot and humid conditions will continue across the entire region through the early part of the weekend. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, combined with the increased humidity will allow heat index values to climb between 105 to 110 degrees through Saturday.
Heat safety precautions should be taken to prevent heat stress and heat-related illnesses. Otherwise, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through the weekend into next week.