COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday added a significant number of deaths statewide in a one-time correction. The new numbers reflect the addition of COVID-19 deaths of Arkansas residents who died in other states as a result of the pandemic.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,339. Month ago: 3,163. Year ago: 612
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36-3. Month ago: 153. Year ago: 68
Total recovered – 3,231+3. Month ago: 2,949 Year ago: 526
Total number dead – 72. See note above. Month ago: 61 deaths. Year ago: 18 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.32, down from 9.33
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.05, down from 13.06
Total positive PCR tests – 1,842
Total positive antigen tests – 1,754
Total negative PCR tests – 17,915+15
Total negative antigen tests – 11,691+15
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.5, up from 42.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.1, down from 10.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, October 11
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 0 students.
Current positively rate: 7.17 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 474+1
SAU total active cases – 5+1 students. 0 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 14+7
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 836
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-1
Total recovered – 800+1
Total number dead – 25. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.8, up from 34.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 5.2, down from 5.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,332
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 30-2
Total recovered – 1,264+1
Total number dead – 38+1. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.9, up from 38.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.1, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,372-1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27-2
Total recovered – 3,264+1
Total number dead – 81. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.3, down from 54.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 6.9, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,33+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 121-16
Total recovered – 5,377+18
Total number dead – 133. See note above.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.4, up from 38.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.6, down from 7.7
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,118
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 96-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 38-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 22
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,432, up from 21,366 total cases. 390 deaths.
Webster – 6,457, up from 6,447 total cases. 144 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,993, up from 1,990 total cases. 62 deaths.
Union – 3,930, up from 3,919 total cases. 103+1 deaths.