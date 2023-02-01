Thursday's session of Columbia County Circuit Court has been cancelled, according to the office of Judge David Talley.
The criminal court session will be reset at a later date.
Expect periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Expect periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 5:48 pm
Thursday's session of Columbia County Circuit Court has been cancelled, according to the office of Judge David Talley.
The criminal court session will be reset at a later date.