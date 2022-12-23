magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in March 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
March 3
Class 4A basketball tournament under way at Panther Arena.
March 5
Jason Anderson picks up 600th head coaching win as SAU splits with Arkansas Tech.
March 7
Magnolia girls’ strong season ends.
March 8
Andy Sharpe leaving SAU basketball post for Bodcaw Bank.
SAU promotes Quinn to head basketball coach.
Ford’s long shot shatters tie and propels Magnolia into state basketball championship game.
March 9
County tasked with tracking down CCSO cruisers amid global auto shortage.
March 13
Magnolia Panthers win third state basketball title in four years with victory against Blytheville.
March 14
Jack Filbrun wins top honor at Central Elementary Science Fair.
March 15
Governor visits SAU Tech to praise output of defense industry workers.
March 18
Young people and longtime leaders share spotlight at 2022 Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce awards.
Wolfson gets 170 months in prison for Magnolia arrest.
Magnolia freshmen hold 2022 science fair.
March 19
Two gunmen remain at large following Dumas festival shooting that leaves 1 dead, 28 wounded.
Stephens man receives six-year prison term for wreck that killed his child.
March 22
Storm delivers 5.29 inches of rain overnight.
March 23
Mike Boyd joining Farmers Bank & Trust as general counsel/executive vice president.
SAU-Tech student dies in Claiborne Parish traffic accident.
March 24
Arkansas emergency rule orders backyard flock owners to put birds under cover.
SAU tennis star from Ukraine hopes for quick end to war.
March 26
High water on Ouachita closes Thatcher Lock and Dam.
Ansleigh Patrick new Miss Southern Arkansas University.
March 27
Bank OZK’s former Magnolia branch reopens Monday as Peoples Bank location.
SAU’s Shumaker sets new GAC record in javelin.
March 28
Man and woman from Magnolia each to serve 25 years for fatal shooting in Texarkana.
March 29
Prescott woman wins $250,000 through Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Magnolia tax revenues up nearly 6% in 2021.
March 30
Exercise Science students accepted into Doctoral Physical Therapy programs.
Magnolia’s Whataburger location opens Thursday morning.
March 31
April 9 March of Dimes in Magnolia holds special meaning for SAU sorority members.
City Council: $300,000 grant sought to help water treatment plant.