After months of negotiating, the Columbia County Quorum Court this week unanimously approved a deal with the City of Magnolia to help finance and operate accident rescue operations throughout the county.
The agreement, which was passed in the form of a county ordinance, went into effect immediately after its approval Monday night.
The multi-entity deal is the conclusion to a process that has taken more than a year to finalize. In early 2020, the county’s former rescue service operator, Columbia County Ambulance Service, notified local authorities that, after more than 20 years of volunteer service, the privately-held business would cease its vehicle accident rescue duties by 2021 and focus more on traditional ambulance services. The rescue duties included extractions from wrecked automobiles by using hydraulic cutting and spreading tools, otherwise known as the "jaws of life," as well as other crash-related rescue tasks.
In response to the news, Columbia County and the City of Magnolia last year began forming a plan to jointly fund the purchase and operation of a new rescue truck and extraction equipment. On January 1, the Magnolia Fire Department took over as the county’s new rescue operations provider. Since that date, whenever an accident call comes across the local 9-1-1 dispatch service airwaves, the fire department responds.
“Whenever we get a call, we will roll,” said MFD Fire Chief Greg Pinner in March 2020.
The agency is currently using rescue equipment previously held by the ambulance service, but a new truck is on the way. In November, the Columbia County Quorum Court agreed to help purchase a rapid response rescue rig produced by ESI Equipment Inc. The truck featured battery-operated jaws of life cutters to remove car doors and spreaders to stretch apart crunched vehicles and came in a camper-shell design.
The truck will also be able to carry upwards of 250 gallons of water and foam retardant for fiery accidents. The estimated price of the setup last year was thought to be between $130,000 and $150,000.
On Monday, the joint contract agreement was finally approved on the county's end. In it, the Quorum Court passed provisions that called for a 50-50 expense split between the county and city governments for the purchase of the new truck and rescue equipment. The contract also stated that the city will continue to staff rescue personnel via the Magnolia Fire Department and that the sitting MFD fire chief will
be the administrator of rescue services and oversee day-to-day operations. The agency will also house and maintain the new truck -- once it arrives – including funding fuel and scheduled maintenance expenses. MFD will also incur the cost of insurance premiums on the vehicle. A monthly report of incidents, costs, services, work hours, etc., will be generated and shared among the county and city, according to the contract.
In exchange for these costs and staffing provisions, the city has been absolved from its annual 9-1-1 dispatch service funding fees. The amount of the dispatch fees was not announced in the contract, but the funding provisions were originally part of a 2012 agreement.
“To this end, the parties agree to amend the interlocal agreement dated December 18, 2012, to carry out the provisions hereof,” said the document.
Previously, the City of Magnolia, Columbia County, and the City of Waldo were all included in the 2012 dispatch funding agreement. But, since Magnolia has now exited the pact, Columbia County and Waldo are the only parties funding the local dispatch service.
Emerson, McNeil, and Taylor do not contain municipal police departments, therefore they are not involved in the 9-1-1 funding agreement, according to County Judge Denny Foster. The county official also stated that Taylor law enforcement, which contains a police chief and patrol vehicle, is not a traditional city police force.
“I believe he is a local marshal,” said Foster.
The new rescue truck contract will last four years, according to the county ordinance. It began retroactively on January 1, and the deal is set to renew for successive four-year terms after January 1, 2025. If a party wishes to leave the pact, a governing body must submit its wishes six months in advance via written notification. The exiting party will also be refunded its 50% investment, according to the deal.
“In the event of termination of the agreement, the party wishing to withdraw shall be compensated one-half of the fair market value of all jointly-owned property purchased pursuant to this agreement,” the contract says.
If both parties wish to exit the deal, the assets will be sold and the resulting revenues will be split equally among the government entities.
The new rescue truck is currently in the outfitting phase and is hoped to be delivered by the end of July, according to JP Russell Thomas. As of Monday, the vehicle was awaiting a paint job and installation of a winch.
Rescue services in the county responded to a total of five incidents in May, according to Thomas. Of that number, three occurred in Magnolia, while the other two took place in the county.
In other Quorum Court news:
-- A $5,000 rural community aid grant was approved for the Village Fire Department. The funds will be used to help the agency purchase new firefighting equipment, turnout gear, and personal protective equipment.
-- Bonnie Hardwell was reappointed to a five-year term as president of the Columbia County Library Board. Her term expired on June 6. The new term will extend through June 6, 2026, according to the approval ordinance.
-- An appropriation ordinance was passed anticipating $55,000 in new county revenues after the recent sale of three old vehicles from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Of that amount, $29,000 will be used to purchase a new vehicle at CCSO. The remaining sum will be placed back into the county’s General Fund, according to Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair.
-- An appropriation ordinance was passed anticipating an $800 increase for Columbia County Treasury salaries and expenses. The funds will be used by the county treasurer’s office to remedy a water leak, as well as pay for phone system expenses. Of the funds, $600 will be used for a landline phone and fax project, while the remaining $200 will be used for the utility issue, according to the ordinance.