May 2
Magnolia Senior Class of 2021 gets to enjoy its prom.
May 4
Columbia County may receive millions in Rescue Plan Act aid.
May 5
Pharmacy pulling out all the stops to get Columbia County residents vaccinated.
Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund approves $10,000 toward city-county rescue truck.
Platinum Club honor bestowed on nine MHS students.
Farm Family program taps Hugh and Lindsey Bragg.
May 6
Magnolia students receive television production awards.
Albemarle posts $280 million in bromine sales during quarter.
Magnolia High students honors with Gold Club status.
May 7
Magnolia Stampede breaks through muddy conditions to entertain rodeo fans.
May 9
Wilson will go on trial for SAU homicide in January 2022.
Given up at birth, White Hall woman finds mother in Magnolia 50 years later.
May 10
One-shot COVID-19 clinic Tuesday at Columbia County Health Unit.
Columbia Christian School names National Honor Society inductees.
May 11
Magnolia Presbyterians continue their support for mission in Cameroon.
Walmart grants $2,500 toward city-county rescue truck.
May 14
Columbia Christian graduating nine seniors.
Gee and Wooldridge claim Magnolia Blossom Festival prize.
May 15
Thousands enjoy Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Texas team’s World Championship Steak Cook-off victory has it jumping for joy.
Magnolia group will benefit from Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant.
May 16
Fairgrounds fight results in one shooting.
May 18
Standard Lithium contemplates potential for lithium extraction in Western Columbia County.
Beth Anne Rankin newest member of Arkansas Board of Education.
May 19
Columbia Christian School names Jimmy Walker as superintendent starting in 2022.
SAU presents annual faculty awards.
Dr. Way sets monthly neurology clinic in Magnolia.
May 20
Magnolia Blossom Festival’s Rods and Ribeyes show.
Magnolia Blossom Festival vendors happy to be out among people again.
Columbia Christian students donate $700 to CCAPS.
May 22
Valley View defeats Magnolia for Class 4A baseball title.
Central Missouri avenges loss and ejects Southern Arkansas from softball regionals.
May 23
Taylor wins fourth straight Class A softball title with run-rule victory against Sacred Heart.
May 24
SAU grad student surveys programs for people behind bars.
May 25
Magnolia City Council: City, hospital create maintenance fund agreement.
City to remain in sidewalk grant program.
Man tells Judge Talley his positive marijuana test came from festival-purchased brownie.
May 26
Governor reappoints Todd Smith to State Bank Board.
New Jersey foundation grants $10,000 to The Caring Place.
Farmers Bank & Trust creates foundation, names executive director.
May 27
Columbia County lawmen hold suspect on numerous charges after apprehension in Walmart parking lot.
Magnolia student member of winning “Cyber Storm” team at La Tech.
May 28
May in Magnolia’s wettest month in recent years.
May 29
Power restored in northwest section of Magnolia.
Riders getting ready for third Pedals for Compassion bike tour of Columbia County.
UAMS South selects Administrative Services director.
May 30
Southern Arkansas advances into winner’s bracket final at NCAA Division II regional.