A light agenda is ahead for the Columbia County Quorum Court meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.
Justices of the peace will meet in the second-floor courtroom of the Columbia County Courthouse.
Justices will consider a rural community grant application from the Calhoun Community Club and Rural Fire Department.
The appointment of Tommy Fallin Sr. to the Columbia County Library Board will be considered.
Resolutions for the appointment of Debbie Neill, and the reappointment of William Smith, to the Columbia County Equalization Board will be considered.
Brief reports are expected from the Jail, Building, Finance, Personnel, Solid Waste, and Rescue Truck committees.
County Judge Denny Foster will also make remarks.