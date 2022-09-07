Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, of Emerson passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Little Rock from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 3:08 pm
