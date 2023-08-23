Seven South Arkansas counties have been placed under bans against outdoor burning as of Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Forestry Division.
These include Miller, Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita, Ashley, and Chicot counties. At this time, Columbia County is not under a burn ban.
All of Southwest Arkansas counties are under "moderate danger" for wildfire, according to the Forestry Division.
According to the United States Drought Monitor map released August 17, no drought activity is shown in Southwest Arkansas. A new report is scheduled to be released Thursday.