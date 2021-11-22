Columbia County’s annual operating budget for 2022 will be on the agenda for the Monday afternoon meeting of the Quorum Court.
Justices of the Peace will meet at 5 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at the Columbia County Courthouse.
The court’s Finance Committee, chaired by Annette Pate, has been meeting with county officials for several weeks to prepare the 2022 budget.
Also on the agenda:
-- Discuss and approve a resolution supporting the establishment of an income tax credit for full time law enforcement officers.
-- Discuss and approve an ordinance amending and supplementing the jail fund for the 2021 calendar year.
-- Discuss and approve an ordinance amending the emergency 911 fund for maintenance upgrades available for unappropriated funds.
-- Discuss and approve an appropriation increasing anticipated revenue and appropriating money from grant proceeds.