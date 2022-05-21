Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $459,959.50 in April, according to a report released this past week by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is down from sales of $513,224 in March.
Prizes winnings of $303,650 were awarded in April in Columbia County.
The ASL report stated that statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales totaling $51,154,709.50. This is down from $54,160,506 sales in March. No information on prize winnings awarded statewide for April was available.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales as follows for April.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $73,108.50 for April, down from $76,934.50 in March.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $564,753 for April, down from $626,330.50 in March.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $147,000 for April, down from $166,764 in March.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $829,428.50 for April, down from $1,009,324 in March.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $217,373 for April, down from $240,542.50 in March.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $788,702.50 for April, down from $911,791 in March.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,305,839 for April, down from $1,467,011 in March.
No information on prize winnings awarded in April was available at this time from the ASL.
Columbia County retailers had sales for the month of April as follows.
Tobacco Station USA No. 1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, online sales $117,881.00; weekly sales $29,470.25.
Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, online sales $59,392.50; weekly sales $14,848.13.
Dixie Mart No. 25, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia, online sales $35,359.00; weekly sales $8,839.75.
Dixie Mart No. 28, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia, online sales $32,730.00; weekly sales $8,182.50.
Riders Travel Plaza, 441 Hwy. 79 South, Magnolia, online sales $29,567.00; weekly sales $7,391.75.
Dixie Mart No. 21, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia, online sales $26,488.50; weekly sales $6,622.13.
Dixie Mart No. 23, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia, online sales $25,777.00 weekly sales $6,444.25.
Magnolia Travel Center, 10 Hwy. 82 Bypass West, Magnolia, online sales $25,402.00; weekly sales $6,350.50
E-Z Mart No. 4210, 206 W. McKissack St., Waldo, online sales $24,588.50; weekly sales $6,147.13.
Tobacco Superstore No. 85, 1100 E. Main St., Magnolia, online sales $19,292.00; weekly sales $4,823.00.
Dixie Mart No. 27, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia, online sales $17,887.50; weekly sales $4,471.88.
Rider Express, 2052 N. Jackson St., Magnolia, online sales $16,512.00; weekly sales $4,128.00.
Sinha Food and Fuel, 402 N. Elm St., Emerson, online sales $16,194.00; weekly sales $4,048.50.
Tom's Korner Store, 3860 Hwy. 344, Magnolia, online sales $12,226.50; weekly sales $3,056.63.
Wal-Mart No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, online sales $1,920.00; weekly sales $480.00.
Brookshire Food Store No. 81, 1623 E. Main St., Magnolia, online sales, $1,258.00; weekly sales, $314.50
It is noted that Brookshire Food Store had a negative total in instant sales and total sales. According to a representative with the ASL, retailers with a negative balance cash more lottery tickets than they sell. The ASL pays them every quarter for any negative balance they have.