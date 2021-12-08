COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,428+4. Month ago: 3,389. Year ago: 1,222
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13+3. Month ago: 6. Year ago: 109
Total recovered – 3,340+1. Month ago: 3,309. Year ago: 1,086
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 27 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.10, down from 9.11
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.41, down from 12.43
Total positive PCR tests – 1,896+3
Total positive antigen tests – 1,789
Total negative PCR tests – 18,932+43
Total negative antigen tests – 12,638+21
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.7, up from 42.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.5, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Tuesday, December 7
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1-1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 2 student.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 0
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 870+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1
Total recovered – 834
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 4.9, down from 5.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,422+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+2
Total recovered – 1,370+
Total number dead – 41
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.5, up from 40.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.4, up from 11.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,499+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34+6
Total recovered – 3,378+2
Total number dead – 87+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.4, down from 53.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.5, down from 7.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,069+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 116+14
Total recovered – 5,807+4
Total number dead – 144
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, up from 39.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.3
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,101
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 43-3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 16-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,248, up from 22,233 total cases. 409 deaths.
Webster – 6,831, up from 6,827 total cases. 151 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,050, up from 2,039 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,231, up from 4,222 total cases. 111+2 deaths.