COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,428+4. Month ago: 3,389. Year ago: 1,222

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13+3. Month ago: 6. Year ago: 109

Total recovered – 3,340+1. Month ago: 3,309. Year ago: 1,086

Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 27 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.10, down from 9.11

Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.41, down from 12.43

Total positive PCR tests – 1,896+3

Total positive antigen tests – 1,789

Total negative PCR tests – 18,932+43

Total negative antigen tests – 12,638+21

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.7, up from 42.6

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.5, no change

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Tuesday, December 7

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1-1 student.

Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.

Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.

East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.

District-wide personnel – 0

Total: 0 staff, 2 student.

Positivity rate: 3.6 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486

SAU total active cases – 1 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0

SAU current number in quarantine – 0

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 870+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1

Total recovered – 834

Total number dead – 28

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.1, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 4.9, down from 5.3

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,422+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+2

Total recovered – 1,370+

Total number dead – 41

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.5, up from 40.4

Percent of population partially immunized – 11.4, up from 11.1

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,499+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34+6

Total recovered – 3,378+2

Total number dead – 87+1

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.4, down from 53.5

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.5, down from 7.6

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,069+18

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 116+14

Total recovered – 5,807+4

Total number dead – 144

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, up from 39.0

Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.3

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,101

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 43-3

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 16-1

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 22,248, up from 22,233 total cases. 409 deaths.

Webster – 6,831, up from 6,827 total cases. 151 deaths.

Claiborne – 2,050, up from 2,039 total cases. 66 deaths.

Union – 4,231, up from 4,222 total cases. 111+2 deaths.

