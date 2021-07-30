COVID

The Arkansas Department of Health has not yet updated its "dashboard" of COVID-19 information since Thursday. The chart above is Thursday's and will be changed when an update becomes available.

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,579+15. Month ago: 2,407. Year ago: 178.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 86+12. Month ago: 18. Year ago: 34.

Total recovered – 2,435+3. Month ago: 2,332. Year ago: 138.

Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357

SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.

SAU current number in quarantine – 21-1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.8, up from 30.6

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 599+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25+4

Total recovered – 563+1

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, up from 24.7

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 962+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32-1

Total recovered – 904+4

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, up from 25.8

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,683+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 116+3

Total recovered – 2,502+5

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.6, up from 40.4

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,332+13

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 114+8

Total recovered – 4,100+5

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.6, up from 27.5

