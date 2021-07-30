COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,579+15. Month ago: 2,407. Year ago: 178.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 86+12. Month ago: 18. Year ago: 34.
Total recovered – 2,435+3. Month ago: 2,332. Year ago: 138.
Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 21-1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.8, up from 30.6
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 599+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25+4
Total recovered – 563+1
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.8, up from 24.7
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 962+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32-1
Total recovered – 904+4
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, up from 25.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,683+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 116+3
Total recovered – 2,502+5
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.6, up from 40.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,332+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 114+8
Total recovered – 4,100+5
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.6, up from 27.5