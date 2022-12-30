The National Weather Service in Shreveport is alerting the public about a “significant weather event” that will impact the Four State region on Monday.
No hazardous weather is expected through the New Year’s Weekend. Conditions will mimic spring.
But conditions will change.
“A significant severe weather event will be possible on Monday with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding across the area,” said an NWS statement.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 4.49 inches of rain from the storm system that passed through the area on Thursday and Friday, raising December’s rainfall total to 8.18 inches and 61.43 inches for the year.
Dorcheat Bayou remains under a warning for minor flooding.
At 9 a.m. Friday, the stage was 11.4 feet. The bayou will rise to 13.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then start a slow fall late Monday morning, but remain above flood stage with more heavy rainfall expected to start next week.
Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
At 13.0 feet, minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground.