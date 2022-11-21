Active cases of COVID-19 were up in Columbia and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Sunday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419
Total Active Cases: 12. Up four since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,303
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,625
Total Active Cases: 19. Up three since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,560
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,506
Total Active Cases: 15. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,372
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,922
Total Active Cases: 22. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,700
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 965,475
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 108
Recovered cases: 949,680
Deaths: 12,535, no change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 149
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7