Active cases of COVID-19 were up in Columbia and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Sunday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,419

Total Active Cases: 12. Up four since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,303

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,420

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,625

Total Active Cases: 19. Up three since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,560

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,506

Total Active Cases: 15. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,372

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,922

Total Active Cases: 22. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,700

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 965,475

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 108

Recovered cases: 949,680

Deaths: 12,535, no change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 149

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

