The number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas this season increased by 22 during the week ended Saturday, December 17.
Arkansas Department of Health figures for Week 50 also reported “high” ratings for 10 of 13 activity indicators for influenza-like illnesses.
The ADH emphasizes that the number of flu case reports it receives are far below the number of actual cases existing in the state.
Since October 2, 2022, over 17,200 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by health care providers, up 1,300 from last week.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 92 percent were influenza A, and 8 percent were influenza B.
About 5 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). Nearly 5 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (according to ILINet sentinel providers).
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.9 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported 86 influenza-related deaths this flu season, including 1 pediatric death. The number of flu-related deaths was up 22 this past week. Of these, 77% were not vaccinated.
CDC estimates so far this season, there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from flu. •
Twenty Arkansas nursing homes and other institutions have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) is above the epidemic threshold this week.