Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

24-38-39-48-56, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $226 million ($114.9 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

12-20-37-41-64, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $187 million ($95.3 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you