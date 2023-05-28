There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
24-38-39-48-56, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $226 million ($114.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
12-20-37-41-64, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $187 million ($95.3 million cash).