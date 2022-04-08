Political candidates and their supporters have been reminded that it’s unlawful to place campaign signs on highway right of ways in Arkansas.
“There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right of way,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor.
Laws permit only official directional, informational and regulatory highway signs on state-owned highway property; the local Area Maintenance Office removes all other signs.
ARDOT personnel will remove any “yard” signs placed on the right of way and will contact owners of large “billboard” signs. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ARDOT Area Maintenance Office.
“The Arkansas Department of Transportation encourages everyone to follow the right of way laws to keep the roadsides clear and ensure our highways are as safe as possible,” Director Tudor said.