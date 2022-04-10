A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday for the entire Four State Region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport predicts increased southerly winds on Sunday with sustained wind speeds near 20 to 30 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph.
This will likely result in an elevated wildfire risk during the day Sunday. Chances for thunderstorms will return to the area beginning Sunday night and continuing through at least Wednesday.
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely.
Some of the storms may be severe, especially Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, with an isolated severe threat on Monday evening across mainly the northern half of Northeast Texas into Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Southwest Arkansas.
In addition, heavy rainfall will be possible, which could lead to flooding, especially Tuesday into Wednesday.