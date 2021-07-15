COVID_19_numbers_7_14_21

The State of Arkansas did not update its COVID-19 "dashboard" on Thursday. Wednesday's dashboard is above.

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,470+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 43-2

Total recovered – 2,369+4

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students +1. 1 staff + 1.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.8, down from 29.9

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 570

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-2

Total recovered – 555+2

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.3, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 909+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13+1

Total recovered – 871+1

Total number dead – 25

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.7, up from 24.6

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,533+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 67-3

Total recovered – 2,403+6

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, up 39.0

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,173+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33

Total recovered – 4,023+3

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, no change

