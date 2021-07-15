COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,470+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 43-2
Total recovered – 2,369+4
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students +1. 1 staff + 1.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.8, down from 29.9
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 570
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-2
Total recovered – 555+2
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.3, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 909+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13+1
Total recovered – 871+1
Total number dead – 25
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.7, up from 24.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,533+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 67-3
Total recovered – 2,403+6
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, up 39.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,173+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33
Total recovered – 4,023+3
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, no change