COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,387+1. Month ago: 3,311. Year ago: 777
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7. Month ago: 30. Year ago: 71
Total recovered – 3,306+1. Month ago: 3,215. Year ago: 684
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 66 deaths. Year ago: 22 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.21, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.74, down from 12.76
Total positive PCR tests – 1,869
Total positive antigen tests – 1,777
Total negative PCR tests – 18,434+20
Total negative antigen tests – 12,174+24
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.3, up from 44.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.4, up from 10.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, November 4
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 3 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 1+1 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0-1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 4 students.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 481
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 1 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 3
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 852+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4+1
Total recovered – 819
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.2, up from 36.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 4.7, down from 4.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,379+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+3
Total recovered – 1,332+Total number dead – 39
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.5, down from 41.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.5, up from 11.2
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,418+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-2
Total recovered – 3,316+4
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.1, up from 56.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, down from 8.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,829+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 61-3
Total recovered – 5,626+9
Total number dead – 140
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.3, up from 40.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.9, down from 8.0
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,127+8
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 28-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 14-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 3-2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,795, up from 21,785 total cases. 401 deaths.
Webster – 6,652, up from 6,650 total cases. 147 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,015, no change in total cases. 64+1 deaths.
Union – 4,031, up from 4,030 total cases. 105 deaths.