Magnolia and Columbia County may be about to experience a boon in housing construction.
Albemarle Corporation’s announcement last week that it will spend $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants provides the foundation for housing development.
The company said the five-year project will draw about 250 contractors at various times, and create about 100 permanent jobs.
“We need housing,” said Ellie Baker, director of the City of Magnolia’s Economic Development Office.
The city recently purchased the former Pittman Nursery property along North Dudney with hopes of turning it over to developers. Work on a stormwater retention pond is near completion.
Baker hopes that development of the Pittman property and other available land around the city will have a snowballing effect.
“We hope for more housing. We’re hoping we will have additional restaurants, and more quality of life options, for the families that are here and for the families coming in as well,” she said.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity,” Baker said.
“We have people that drive from Texarkana to Albemarle. We have a huge daytime population in Magnolia and Columbia County. We have a lot of voids to fill,” she said.
So far this year, the City of Magnolia has issued only two permits for new housing construction. In 2021, 11 permits were issued but nine of those were for the 900-square-foot tiny homes on North Washington Street, near College View Baptist Church.
Of course, the city’s figures don’t record on new housing construction outside the city limits.
The 2020 United States Census reported that Columbia County has 11,011 housing units for its estimated 22,672 residents. The owner-occupied housing rate – defined as the percent of housing units with the owner or co-owner living in it even if it is mortgaged or not fully paid for – is 68.8 percent.
Median gross rent is $681 month. This means that half of renters pay more for monthly housing cost expenses, and half pay less.
The median value of owner-occupied homes in Columbia County is $87,700..