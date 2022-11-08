The 2022 general election ends today with voting at Columbia County’s six voting locations.
Early voting officially ended on Monday. The Columbia County Clerk’s Office reported that there were 541 early voters on Monday, and 3,889 total for the two-week early voting window.
By comparison, 6,886 Columbia County voters cast early votes prior to the 2020 general election, which had high interest due to the presidential election won by Joe Biden, although Donald Trump carried Arkansas. The county has about 13,000 registered voters.
There are six vote centers that can be used today in Columbia County. Registered voters may vote at any of the voting centers, regardless of their place of residence within the county. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The six voting locations:
Magnolia – American Legion Post No. 3, 325 Legion Drive, or Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, U.S. 79 Bypass.
Emerson – Emerson Community Center, 202 N. Elm.
McNeil – First Baptist Church gym, 451 Gum.
Taylor – Taylor City Hall, 101 W. Pope.
Waldo – Waldo Fire Station, 106 Main.
The Columbia County Election Commission, which consists of two Republicans and one Democrat, will start processing and counting absentee ballots at the Annex Building at 4 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting results are usually announced around 8 p.m.
The only county-wide race pits independent Leroy Martin, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detective, against Republican Denny Foster, the current Columbia County Judge.
Most city governments in the county’s five cities and towns will be unchanged when the new slates officially take office on January 1.
Mayoral races in Emerson, McNeil and Waldo will be contested.
In Magnolia, Parnell Vann is unopposed for a fourth four-year term. He was also unopposed in 2018.
Ward 1 City Council member Larry Talley decided not to run for re-election. Two candidates, David Sisson and Roderick Henderson, seek the position.
Ward 4 council member Steve Crowell is the unopposed candidate for Columbia County’s Arkansas Senate seat, and did not run for his council post. He will be replaced by the sole candidate, Beau Pettit.
Incumbent Emerson Mayor Linda Mullins will be opposed by Janice W. Curtis. The five council positions in Emerson will be filled by unopposed incumbents.
Emerson will also take up the question of whether to levy a 1 percent sales and use tax within the city limits. Voters rejected the measure in the 2020 election, 109 to 88.
McNeil Mayor Teresa “Terrie” Triplet isn’t running for re-election. Seeking the job are Dana Burchfield Harris, a current council member, and former Mayor Henry Warren.
Two of the five alderman positions in McNeil have races. Emily Vaughn Wilson and Athalia Dismuke seek Harris’ open seat. Virginia Warren and James T. Young seek the open Position 3 seat – Kim Muncrief did not run for re-election. Incumbents are unopposed in the other three races.
Taylor Mayor Clifford Pace will keep his post. Ward 2, Position 2 Alderman Angie Glass did not run for re-election and will be replaced by Shelby Colvin. Incumbent Ward 1, Position 2 Alderman Johnny Haynes is opposed by Dalton Jones. Other council positions will remain unchanged.
Also in Taylor, there is a constable’s race between Amy Jill Stewart and Hunter Scott.
In Waldo, interim Mayor Beverly Rowden is opposed by Juan A. Minniefield. There are no opposed races for the Waldo City Council with incumbents running for all of the posts.
Voters will also cast ballots for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Attorney General, Auditor of State, Commissioner of State Lands, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and State Treasurer. There’s also a race for an Arkansas State Supreme Court associate justice position between Robin Wynne and Chris Carnahan.
The Attorney General’s race is one of local interest. The Republican nominee is current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who was raised in Magnolia.
Four amendments to the Arkansas Constitution are on the ballot as well.
Columbia County is divided into two Arkansas House districts, and both seats are contested.
In District 98, incumbent Democrat David Fielding of Magnolia is opposed by Republican Wade Andrews of Camden.
In District 99, incumbent Republican Lane Jean of Magnolia is opposed by Libertarian Paul E. Green of Texarkana.
The complete list of candidates:
EMERSON
Mayor – Linda Mullins, 305 N. Elm. Janice W. Curtis, 409 Mullins.
Alderman, Position 1 – Donna Bilbray, 113 E. Main.
Alderman, Position 2 – LaTina Fields-Robinson, 802 S. Davis.
Alderman, Position 3 – Milly Lindsey, 406 Stevens.
Alderman, Position 4 – Dana L. Waller, 509 W. Main.
Alderman, Position 5 – Jimmy D. Hughes, 402 W. Main.
MAGNOLIA
Mayor – Parnell Vann, 172 Memorial Park Drive.
City Attorney – Jennifer Jameson McKendree, 1726 Pineview.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 – David Sisson, 118 Chinquepin. Roderick C. Henderson, 424 N. Dudney.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2 – Tia Wesson, 632 Kennedy Drive.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Steve Nipper, 1210 Honeysuckle.
Alderman, Ward 4, Position 2 – Beau Pettit, 407 Engler.
McNEIL
Mayor – Dana Burchfield Harris, 400 N. Oak. Henry Warren, 459 Eads.
Alderman, Position 1 – Emily Vaughn Wilson, 804 Olive. Athalia Dismuke, 303 Broadway.
Alderman, Position 2 – Brenda A. Kelley, 453 Eads.
Alderman, Position 3 – Virginia Warren, 105 Elm. James T. Young, 306 Walnut.
Alderman, Position 4 – Pamela J. Vaughn, 803 Olive.
Alderman, Position 5 – Shirley Hunter, 401 S. 5th.
TAYLOR
Mayor – Clifford Page, 210 W. Pine.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 1 – William Mark Smith, 601 Knight.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes, 509 Cleveland. Dalton Jones, 515 E. Pope.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 1 – Leslie Jones, 405 Robinson.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2 – Shelby Colvin, 208 E. Pope.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 1 – William Paul Higgins, 207 Pope.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Crystal Hall, 406 S. Bodcaw.
WALDO
Mayor – Juan A. Minniefield, 407 N. Washington. Beverly Rowden, 205 W. Christie.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 1 – Regina Mallory, 1575 Columbia 12.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 – Wyteshia Howell, 205 E. Arnold.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 1 – De’Varrio Watson, 214 W. Roselawn.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2 – No candidate.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 1 – LaWanda Gail Robinson, 405 S. Pecan View Drive.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Sandra Turner Jackson, 208 S. Locust.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS WATER DISTRICT
Cliff Sanders.