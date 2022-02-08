The Columbia County Quorum Court on Monday passed a funding measure to cover the five-figure sales tax bill associated with a recent body scanning machine purchase at the Columbia County Detention Center.
The action, which was passed by an 11-0 vote among the local justices of the peace, appropriated an additional $18,061 for the December 6, 2021, purchase of the advanced scanning device for the county jail facility. The total cost of the project is now just over $192,000 -- when adding in the sales tax on the purchase.
The original funding measure for the device last year was $172,000, but that figure omitted the sales tax.
The body scanning machine was paid for with federally-issued COVID relief aid from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new scanning device is currently operational at the Columbia County Detention Center. One of the primary usages of the equipment, according to the ordinance passed Monday, includes aiding jail staff in detecting coronavirus and coronavirus symptoms among the inmate population, as well as those being booked into the facility.
According to Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe, the scanner has the ability to detect higher than normal body temperatures, which is common when someone has contracted COVID-19 or another respiratory illness. Once the symptoms are seen, an inmate can be isolated in hopes of mitigating the transmission of illnesses throughout the inmate population.
The scanner, which is similar to those used by federal security agencies, also has the ability to detect foreign objects. The capability can be used to help control contraband and illicit substances from entering the jail, according to one county official.
“It’s not only for COVID,” said JP Rick Waller, chairman of the Quorum Court Jail Committee, last year when the scanner was purchased. “If a trusty leaves and comes back, and if there is anything on them ... it can detect it.”
Advanced body scanners have become more common among small county jails over the last two years. News reports show that similar equipment is now in use all over the country and that they have drastically cut down on the number of drugs and outside substances being smuggled into detention facilities.
The new scanning machine in Columbia County, however, is not used on the general public as they enter into the Columbia County Justice and Detention Center at 82 Columbia Road 300 in Magnolia. Captain Mike McWilliams, a longtime officer with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday that the facility does not use the scanner on the regular population.
“It’s strictly used in the booking area,” he said. “Visitors are scanned in another area.”
The visitor scanner at the entrance at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Center is a more typical scanner that detects metallic objects on visitors. It is not as advanced as the new machinery used with inmate bookings.
In other Columbia County emergency service news:
- County Rescue services responded to two incidents in the month of January. Both instances were outside any city limits, according to JP Russell Thomas. The Columbia County Rescue Truck, which was purchased last year as a joint venture between the City of Magnolia and Columbia County, is staffed by the Magnolia Fire Department.