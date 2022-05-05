Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas late Thursday morning into the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase later this morning across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas, before spreading into Deep East Texas and North Louisiana during the afternoon hours.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some of these storms will be severe, with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.
Locally heavy rainfall will also accompany the stronger storms, which may result in localized flooding.
Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches is expected through this evening, with isolated higher amounts in excess of four inches possible.
These storms will diminish from west to east late this afternoon through tonight.
No hazardous weather is expected Friday through Wednesday.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 0.99 inches of rain in May for a 2022 total of 18.22 inches. Recent months of May have witnessed generous rainfall, including the following figures:
May 2021-- 13.58 inches
May 2020 -- 5.27 inches
May 2019 -- 8.43 inches
May 2018 -- 1.15 inches
May 2017 -- 6.75 inches