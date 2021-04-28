COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,338
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2
Total recovered – 2,280
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.55
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 546
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0-1
Total recovered – 536+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 19.12
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 820
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 795
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 15.06
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,304
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1
Total recovered – 2,236+1
Total number dead – 61
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.89
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,004+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23-1
Total recovered – 3,867+3
Total number dead – 113
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 18.56