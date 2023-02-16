COVID-19 cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas decreased on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The number of statewide cases of COVID-19 officially recorded topped 1 million on Tuesday, out of a state population of just more than 3 million people. The number is likely lower than the actual figure since many COVID-19 cases went unreported.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,749
Total Active Cases: 22. Down six since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,622
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,467
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760
Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,702
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,746
Total Active Cases: 19. Down one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,602
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,233
Total Active Cases: 46. Down five since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,981
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,000,333.
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 368. Up 55 since Tuesday.
Recovered cases: 984,165
Deaths: 12,936. Up six since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 195. No change since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30. No change since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9. Up one since Tuesday.