COVID-19 cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas decreased on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of statewide cases of COVID-19 officially recorded topped 1 million on Tuesday, out of a state population of just more than 3 million people. The number is likely lower than the actual figure since many COVID-19 cases went unreported.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,749

Total Active Cases: 22. Down six since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,622

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,467

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760

Total Active Cases: 12. Down one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,702

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,746

Total Active Cases: 19. Down one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,602

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,233

Total Active Cases: 46. Down five since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,981

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,000,333.

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 368. Up 55 since Tuesday.

Recovered cases: 984,165

Deaths: 12,936. Up six since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 195. No change since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30. No change since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9. Up one since Tuesday.

