With half of the city’s scheduled $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds already issued, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann announced Thursday that its portion of federal COVID relief monies will be used to remove nearly all of Magnolia’s remaining cast iron mainline water pipes, replacing them with synthetic, non-corrosive pipes.
The new water flow plan comes on the heels of a major replacement project already under way in the city’s central and southwestern regions to remedy a corrosion and water discoloration problem first reported in 2019. The city last year determined that decades-old cast iron lines were causing the issues.
Initially, main lines set for replacement stretched from portions of Lawton Circle to South Jefferson Street, but with Thursday’s announcement, now almost all of the city will receive new non-corrosive, non-metallic lines, according to the mayor.
“We’re going to replace the cast iron that’s left and put plastic (lines) in,” said Vann. “There will only be a small, small portion of the city left with iron after that -- but not much.”
The city official noted that areas south of East North Street will receive most of the new lines. That portion of the city includes much of Wards I and II, but all city districts are included in the project.
“We’re going to get some of all of your wards,” said Vann while addressing Magnolia City Council members.
In all, the city’s water infrastructure investment could total around $4.5 million. The original phase of the water project was approved in July 2020 by the Magnolia City Council and funded by extending and refinancing a 1999 Water Resource Bond. On Thursday, the mayor said that $1.1 million of the city’s federal relief aid had already been issued and the remaining $1.1 million should be coming soon. He also noted that all American Rescue Plan Act monies must be used on these types of investments.
“This money has got to be used on infrastructure, and that’s where we need it right now,” he added.
Provisions in the relief aid package also state that the funds must be used by a certain date, which eliminates the option for cities and counties to simply deposit the funds and wait to use them. City Treasurer Kim Newell on Thursday stated that she thought the federally-issued monies must be used by “2022 or so” and must follow state guidelines for spending.
The mayor noted that with most city sidewalk and street paving projects properly maintained, addressing municipal water issues was a top priority.
“The hardest part of this job is keeping good, clean drinking water,” he said.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was approved for passage in March by the United States Congress. The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package earmarked $362 billion in direct funding payments to every city and county in the United States. The amounts dispersed to each community were tabulated based on population.
The federal aid package is the same measure that issued $1,400 stimulus checks to individual Americans earlier this year.