COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,384+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-1

Total recovered – 2,315+3

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28, up from last report of 27.3

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 556

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.9, up from last report of 22.7

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 871+5 (up 37 since last Thursday)

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32+1 (up 28 since last Thursday)

Total recovered – 815+4

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 22.1

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,399+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 37+5

Total recovered – 2,299+2

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, up from last report of 35.1

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,109+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27

Total recovered – 3,966+3

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from last report of 23.8

