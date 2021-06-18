COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,384+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-1
Total recovered – 2,315+3
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28, up from last report of 27.3
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 556
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.9, up from last report of 22.7
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 871+5 (up 37 since last Thursday)
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32+1 (up 28 since last Thursday)
Total recovered – 815+4
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 22.1
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,399+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 37+5
Total recovered – 2,299+2
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, up from last report of 35.1
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,109+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27
Total recovered – 3,966+3
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from last report of 23.8