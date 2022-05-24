Magnolia City Council member Steve Crowell won a 541-vote victory Tuesday -- 5,237 to 4,696 -- to take the Republican Party primary for the State Senate District 3 seat against incumbent State Sen. Charles Beckham of McNeil.
Crowell will be unopposed in the November general election for a four-year term in the State Senate.
The district includes all of Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Clark counties, and parts of Hempstead, Pike and Hot Spring counties.
Vote totals by county as reported to magnoliareporter.com by county clerk offices and the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Steve Charles
Crowell Beckham
Columbia 1,658 1,172
Clark 797 1,283
Hempstead 1,070 864
Hot Spring 342 181
Lafayette 481 321
Nevada 388 426
Pike 501 449
TOTAL 5,237 4,696
PERCENT 52.72 47.27