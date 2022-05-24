Crowell

Steve Crowell won the Republican Party primary for the Arkansas State Senate and will be unopposed for the job in November.

Magnolia City Council member Steve Crowell won a 541-vote victory Tuesday -- 5,237 to 4,696 -- to take the Republican Party primary for the State Senate District 3 seat against incumbent State Sen. Charles Beckham of McNeil.

Crowell will be unopposed in the November general election for a four-year term in the State Senate.

The district includes all of Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Clark counties, and parts of Hempstead, Pike and Hot Spring counties.

Vote totals by county as reported to magnoliareporter.com by county clerk offices and the Arkansas Secretary of State:

                       Steve         Charles

                       Crowell      Beckham

Columbia          1,658        1,172

Clark                797           1,283

Hempstead        1,070        864

Hot Spring         342           181

Lafayette           481           321

Nevada              388           426

Pike                   501           449

TOTAL                5,237        4,696

PERCENT            52.72        47.27

