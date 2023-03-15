Columbia County citizens receiving tax statements from the Tax Collector's Office may notice an error on their statements. Tax Collector Rachel Waller says her office is aware of this.
"The company that prints and mails our statements had a printing error," Waller said in an email to magnoliareporter.com.
"Thousands of our statements went out with the first page correct and the second page showing a different taxpayer’s name, taxpayer identification number and amount on the stub that they may mail back with their payment."
Waller said her office is receiving a tremendous volume of calls. "We are truly trying to make people aware that we know about the error and it is being corrected," she said.
Waller said the Tax Collector's Office was not at fault. "Corrected statements are being mailed out in a few days by this company with an insert explaining it was a printing error on their part."