The Magnolia area may receive 3-6 inches of rain in the next few days.
A multi-day heavy rainfall event is set to unfold over parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley beginning Saturday night, said the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.
“Shortwave energy currently driving heavy rain and flash flooding impacts in the Southwest will move into the Southern Plains, bringing with it a pool of monsoonal moisture.
“Additionally, moisture from potential Tropical Cyclone Four will surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico and interact Sunday with a surface front draped across the Southern Plains. Both sources of moisture will combine to amplify the heavy rainfall threat over eastern Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley Sunday night through midweek.
“Between 4-8 inches of rain with isolated pockets of 10+ inches are forecast to accumulate over the next 5 days from central Texas to
eastern Louisiana. Much of this rainfall will be beneficial and welcome due to the effects of an ongoing drought, but the potential still exists for instances of flash flooding in urban areas and places with poor drainage,” the center said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said rain chances will remain in place across southern portions of the area Saturday afternoon. A few strong storms with gusty winds and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out, along with isolated flash flooding from locally heavy downpours.
The potential for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain through the majority of the Four State region through next week, as a series of frontal boundaries and disturbances move across the area. A severe weather threat appears low at this time, but locally heavy rainfall is possible.
Along with the rainfall will come a break from high temperatures.
Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will be around 80 with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Temperatures will rise at the end of the week as weather conditions clear.