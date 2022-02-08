Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, February 2
Stephon Brantley, 28, Waldo, failure to appear, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication,
Gary McCauley, 59, Magnolia, obstruction of government property.
Thursday, February 3
Todd Smith, 45, Magnolia, theft of property.
Friday, February 4
Anthony Wright, 47, Magnolia, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.
Aaron Lewis, 35, Emerson, shoplifting.
Sunday, February 6
Donna Cochran, 54, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.