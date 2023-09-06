A small area of Columbia County is considered to be "abnormally dry," according to the United States Drought Monitor map released August 31.
Virtually all of Miller County and most of Lafayette County are also in "abnormally dry" status,
along with portions of Little River, Sevier, and Polk counties in Southwest Arkansas. The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Maps are updated each Thursday.
As of September 3, the entire bottom half of the state is under high wildfire danger according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture - Arkansas Forestry Division.
Burn bans are in effect as of September 3 for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada, Ouachita, and Union counties, along with others.
This U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) week saw continued intensification of drought across areas of the Midwest, South, Southwest, and the Pacific Northwest.
According to the USDM report, areas of the South including the northern Gulf Coast of Texas, Louisiana, and southern Mississippi saw continued drought-related deterioration on this week’s map as the heatwave continued to push high temperatures over 100 degrees F with numerous records broken during the past week.
Record daily highs were set or tied in various southern cities including Houston (109), San Antonio (104), Austin (107), Dallas (109), Baton Rouge (106), New Orleans (103), Jackson (106), and Mobile (101). In Louisiana and southern Mississippi, the continued hot and dry conditions have led to numerous wildfire outbreaks as well as widespread poor hydrologic conditions and severe impacts within the agricultural sector.
In the South, the heatwave continued across the region during the past week with record-breaking temperatures observed across the eastern half of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. On the map, areas of Extreme Drought (D3) and Exceptional Drought (D4) expanded along the northern Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana as well as areas of Severe Drought (D2) and Extreme Drought (D3) in southern Mississippi.
For the week, average temperatures across the region were well above normal across most of the region with temperature departures ranging from 2 to 10+ degrees F above normal. In terms of precipitation, the region was generally very dry.