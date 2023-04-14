Thunderstorms will develop late Friday ahead of a cold front with a marginal risk for severe weather into early Saturday, generally along the Interstate 30 corridor.
The public may expect to see an increase in the coverage and intensity of thunderstorms during the afternoon heating.
Some of this activity will become strong to possibly severe for areas along and east of the Interstate 49 corridor into the evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has posted an Enhanced to Slight risk for large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts across portions of Arkansas.
Friday’s high will be near 80. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Saturday. Cloud will increase with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
On Saturday, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1-4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe.
Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunny conditions will prevail on Sunday with a high near 68. It will be windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday night’s low will be near 45.