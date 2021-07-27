COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,534+10. Month ago: 2,400. Year ago: 166, 2 new cases.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 58+5. Month ago: 22. Year ago: 32 active cases, down 3.

Total recovered – 2,418+5. Month ago: 2,322. Year ago: 129 recovered victims, up 3.

Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 56 deaths. Year ago: 5 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 356+1

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 4+1 students. 3 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.5, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 582+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12+5

Total recovered – 559-1

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from 24.5

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 951+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-3

Total recovered – 892+5

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.4, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,654+13

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 102+2

Total recovered – 2,487+11

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.3, up from 40.0

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,280+12

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 87

Total recovered – 4,075+11

Total number dead – 117+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from 27.2

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you