COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,534+10. Month ago: 2,400. Year ago: 166, 2 new cases.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 58+5. Month ago: 22. Year ago: 32 active cases, down 3.
Total recovered – 2,418+5. Month ago: 2,322. Year ago: 129 recovered victims, up 3.
Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 56 deaths. Year ago: 5 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 356+1
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 4+1 students. 3 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.5, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 582+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12+5
Total recovered – 559-1
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from 24.5
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 951+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-3
Total recovered – 892+5
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.4, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,654+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 102+2
Total recovered – 2,487+11
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.3, up from 40.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,280+12
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 87
Total recovered – 4,075+11
Total number dead – 117+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from 27.2