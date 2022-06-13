A portion of Arkansas 98B in McNeil, at Front and Mulberry streets, will be temporarily closed beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 for about 72 hours while Union Pacific Railroad makes repairs to a railroad crossing.
