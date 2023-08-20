Columbia County Judge Doug Fields issued a court order last week renaming part of Columbia Road 13 as “Mulerider Trail.”
Fields' decision for the county follows both the City of Magnolia and the City of McNeil in their decisions to vote for “Mulerider Trial” to honor Southern Arkansas University’s legendary mascot.
“I did it without a (Quorum Court) ordinance or resolution so it’s a court order and it’s officially done,” Fields said. “I signed it and as far as the legalities, they are all done now and it’s just a process of getting the addresses done now.”
According to Jay Click, a community and economic developer of Southwest Arkansas Planner Development and Development District, who has been working painstakingly hard off the clock on this project for years now, said the Magnolia Planning Commission met in July 2023 and voted to change the name of Old McNeil Road to Mulerider Trail. Click, who spoke Monday to the Quorum Cour, told justices of the peace that the McNeil City Council met in August 2023 and voted unanimously to change the name of Mulberry Street from the southern city limits to where Mulberry Street meets Front Street just on the north side of the railroad tracks to Mulerider Trail.
“The roadway connecting Magnolia and McNeil is historic,” Click wrote in a presentation he read to the JP’s. “It is how the Third District Agricultural School’s athletic teams traveled to board trains to away games and where the nation’s only Mulerider mascot was named. The idea began in my mind in 2001 when I moved to Columbia Road 13 and gained traction after the (2009) Great Southern Arkansas Mule Ride. Dr. (David) Rankin was a large influence on this project. I started by gaining the approval of (then) County Judge Denny Foster, Magnolia Mayor (Parnell) Vann, and McNeil Mayor (Terri) Triplet to proceed with the project. I then began visiting residents with petitions around early summer 2022 and concluded the petition phase in November 2022.
Click said a petition was taken door-to-door to each area that would be impacted by the street name change and overall, the project enjoyed 82% support among residents during the petition phase.
Although the majority of the JP’s did not seem to find the name change troubling, some spoke their minds about concerns. Justice of the Peace Shaun Dodson District 6 said he could see the name change turning into a hardship for emergency responders who need to find homes in a hurry.
Justice of the Peace District 5 Jeremy Langley said there was still confusion about how to get to CMC Steel when seeking directions on smartphones or on Google, and that has been the case for years. He was worried it would take a long time for these directions to appear on phones as well.
He also had other concerns.
“I just wonder what kind of precedent we are starting with this -- will a lot more people want to start doing this,” Langley asked.
However, Justice of the Peace District 11 Mike Loe, who retired last year as county sheriff, said he expects the situation to go smoother than expected.
“(Jay) has a process he’s got to follow and if there is a problem with Google maps and other things he is going to work with the local sheriff,” Loe said.
In other business Monday, Quorum Court members unanimously adopted a resolution affirming the commitment of the county to protecting the unalienable right to life of every person; and declaring the county to be a pro-life county.
The resolution includes a sentence, “the Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 68, states that the policy of the state is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception until birth; and whereas it is the duty of the state and local governments to protect the unalienable right to life of every person within their respective jurisdictions; and whereas, the United States Court found in Poelker V. Doe 432 U.S. 519 (1977) that the United States Constitution does not prohibit a municipality using democratic processes from expressing a preference for normal childbirth rather than abortion.”
The resolution goes on to say the policy of Columbia County is to promote and protect the dignity and humanity of all persons at all stages of life from conception until natural death and will be known as a “Pro-Life County.”
Executive Director of the Arkansas Association of Counties Chris Villines said he had not heard of other Arkansas counties passing such ordinances when reached Friday afternoon.
Fields said he thinks most of the counties who have passed such resolutions are in the middle and upper part of the state. But where other counties had passed the “pro-life” county resolution isn’t what made him want to introduce it to JP’s, he said.
“It was something that I was introduced to when I was campaigning and to me it is a moral issue,” he said. “It got passed unanimously and I think it’s a great stand for the county to make.”
There will be a short finance meeting of Quorum Court members at noon on Monday on the second floor of the Courtroom to discuss possible salary increases for certified law enforcement officers at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.