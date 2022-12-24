COVID

COVID-19 case numbers were unchanged in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515

Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,371

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474

Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,437

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,689

Total Active Cases: 33. Down two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,610

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,606

Total Active Cases: 31. Down one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,455

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,029

Total Active Cases: 40. Down two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,786

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 case, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 981,276

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 540

Recovered cases: 961,937

Deaths: 12,682. Up six since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 272

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you