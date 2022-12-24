COVID-19 case numbers were unchanged in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515
Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,371
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474
Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,437
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,689
Total Active Cases: 33. Down two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,610
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,606
Total Active Cases: 31. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,455
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,029
Total Active Cases: 40. Down two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,786
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 case, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 981,276
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 540
Recovered cases: 961,937
Deaths: 12,682. Up six since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 272
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17