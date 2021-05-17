Access by the general public to the Lake Columbia dam, spillway, pump station and water intake structure is prohibited.
The Columbia County Rural Development Authority, which operates the lake, issued the reminder last week. It has recently contracted for the construction of a fence to prevent access to the area that includes the pump station and spillway.
The RDA said this is a matter of public safety to protect water being drawn from Lake Columbia for the Magnolia Water Treatment Plant. It is also necessary to prevent people from climbing on the spillway and potentially getting hurt.
Trespassers have also been leaving large amounts of trash in the area. In addition to the new fence, the area is also posted with signs to inform the public that access is prohibited. Vandals and trespassers will be prosecuted.
The RDA said restricted access to this area is nothing new. The area has been gated and fenced since the dam, pump station, spillway and water intake structure were first constructed.
RDA members are Dan Gregory, chairman; Jimmy Furr, vice chair; with Chris Gilliam, Darrell Chatelain and David Sisson.
John Ed Gunnels is lake manager.