COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,564+11. Month ago: 2,406. Year ago: 172.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 74+5. Month ago: 22. Year ago: 32.
Total recovered – 2,432+6. Month ago: 2,320. Year ago: 134.
Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine -- 22
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.6, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 594+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+7
Total recovered – 562+2
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.7, down from 24.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 959+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-1
Total recovered – 900+5
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.8, up from 25.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,675+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 113+6
Total recovered – 2,497+7
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.4, up from 40.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,319+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 106+11
Total recovered – 4,095+7
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.5, up from 27.3