COVID 19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,564+11. Month ago: 2,406. Year ago: 172.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 74+5. Month ago: 22. Year ago: 32.

Total recovered – 2,432+6. Month ago: 2,320. Year ago: 134.

Total number dead – 58. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 357

SAU total active cases – 3 students. 3 staff.

SAU current number in quarantine -- 22

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.6, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 594+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+7

Total recovered – 562+2

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.7, down from 24.8

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 959+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-1

Total recovered – 900+5

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.8, up from 25.6

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,675+13

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 113+6

Total recovered – 2,497+7

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.4, up from 40.3

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,319+18

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 106+11

Total recovered – 4,095+7

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.5, up from 27.3

