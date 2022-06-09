Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and overnight with a weak cold front approaching the Four State region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.
Additional thunderstorm chances are expected to expand into Friday and Friday night. Strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled
out, with damaging winds remaining the primary threat. Rain chances look to diminish across the area over this weekend as the upper-level ridge builds in.