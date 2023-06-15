Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected again Thursday night across South Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said storms may continue into the overnight hours as a stationary front lingers across the Four State region.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out across parts of the Interstate 20 and Interstate 30 corridors.
Finally, areas of heavy rainfall may also pose a threat of localized flash flooding with thunderstorms that train over the same areas, mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 4.21 inches of rain in June, almost all of it falling since Tuesday. The news website has recorded 32.47 inches of rain since January 1.
The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will persist through the remainder of this week and possibly into the weekend as a nearly stationary frontal boundary is expected to linger across the region with disturbances transitioning through the upper-level flow pattern.
As the weekend progresses into early next week, thunderstorm chances will largely decrease while temperatures continue to increase toward the mid and upper 90s near 100 degrees with heat advisory conditions likely.