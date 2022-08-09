Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick, 20, of Waldo was killed about 2:17 a.m. Tuesday in a three-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 32 on the west side of Hope.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Wyrick was driving east on the highway. She crossed the center line and struck a westbound car and forcing it off the road. A vehicle trailing Wyrick’s car struck it from behind and forced the third vehicle off the road as well.
Wyrick was pronounced dead at 3:13 a.m.
Gianna Knight, 18, of Hope, the driver of the car that struck Wyrick’s rear, was injured and taken to Christus-St. Michael Medical Center in TEXarkana.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Antonio May investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Wyrick was a 2020 graduate of Magnolia High School. She was a member of the 2019 Homecoming court and was frequently on the school’s honor roll. She was also a hurdler on the track team.
Funeral arrangements for Wyrick are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.